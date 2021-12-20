HUNT Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.48 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $87.48 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

