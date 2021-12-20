Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $2.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $46,914.58 or 0.99796359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

