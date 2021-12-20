Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

