Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FDX opened at $250.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

