Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 18,600 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

