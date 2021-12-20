Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $380.94 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.83 and a 200-day moving average of $368.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

