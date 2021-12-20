HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $516,963.15 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $516,963.15 and approximately $24,022.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002295 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062436 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

