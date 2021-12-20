ICE ROCK MINING Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $184,336.83 and approximately $34,321.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

