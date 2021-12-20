ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00011479 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $72,532.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,044,498 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

