IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDYA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. 311,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,466. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

