Idena Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Idena has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $263,608.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00172178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00241581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,135,168 coins and its circulating supply is 54,809,293 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

