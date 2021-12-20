IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $228.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.45. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

