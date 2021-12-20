Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $802,933.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 54.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $802,933.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,419 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

