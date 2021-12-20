Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 993 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 571,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

