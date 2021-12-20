Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

