Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

