IG Gold Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $20,043.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

