Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Down 0.8%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.55). Approximately 275,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 398,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.56).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.34. The stock has a market cap of £411.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

