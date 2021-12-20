Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $38,719.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

