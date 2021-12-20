Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,085 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.50. 595,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,905,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.