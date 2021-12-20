Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.72 on Monday, hitting $477.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

