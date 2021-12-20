Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.78 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,023. The stock has a market cap of $245.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.81, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

