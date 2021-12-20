Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

