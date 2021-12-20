Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 885,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,508. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.