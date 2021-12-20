Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,193 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.22 on Monday, hitting $182.98. 159,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

