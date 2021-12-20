Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 127,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

BAC stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,661,960. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

