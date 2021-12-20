Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.48. 928,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.36. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

