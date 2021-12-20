Insider Selling: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Senior Officer Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Senior Officer Ruth Swan sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,324.

Ruth Swan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Ruth Swan sold 800 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$2,400.00.

Shares of BKM stock traded up C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$3.40. 32,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The company has a market cap of C$57.01 million and a P/E ratio of -65.22. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

