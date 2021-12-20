Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.10, for a total transaction of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,133 shares in the company, valued at C$2,414,673.30.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.01, for a total transaction of C$21,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total transaction of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

TSE SEA traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,981. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -381.85.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

