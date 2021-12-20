Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00.

Shares of TFII traded down C$3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$133.22. The company had a trading volume of 335,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.16.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

