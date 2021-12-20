Intapp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTA) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th

Intapp’s (NASDAQ:INTA) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Intapp had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00. Intapp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,197,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

