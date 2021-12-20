Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $40.00 target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,269,784. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.