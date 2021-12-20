International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 180,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,876. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.63.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

THM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

