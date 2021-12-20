InterValue (INVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

InterValue (CURRENCY:INVE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One InterValue coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InterValue has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. InterValue has a market capitalization of $174,772.69 and $1.00 worth of InterValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

InterValue Profile

InterValue’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,892,710 coins. InterValue’s official message board is medium.com/@intervalueproject . The official website for InterValue is www.inve.one . InterValue’s official Twitter account is @intervaluepro and its Facebook page is accessible here

InterValue Coin Trading

