Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.59 on Monday, reaching $379.32. 822,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,805,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.74 and a 200 day moving average of $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

