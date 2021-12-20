Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

