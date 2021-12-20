Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 20th (ATR, CI, CVS, DD, DRI, FISV, HCA, IQV, LH, MCK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 20th:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $267.00 to $245.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $138.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

