Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT):

12/15/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

12/9/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

12/6/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/30/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/29/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/17/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,754. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

