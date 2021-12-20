Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT):
- 12/15/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/6/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/17/2021 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. "
NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,754. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
