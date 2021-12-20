Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OptiNose (OPTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) recently:

12/15/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – OptiNose had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/26/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company's lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. "

11/17/2021 – OptiNose had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,317. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

