IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of IRadimed worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock worth $4,787,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

