Iris Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IREN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $17.70 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.