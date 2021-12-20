iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.