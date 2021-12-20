iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 264,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.