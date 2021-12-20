iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 285,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,691 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

