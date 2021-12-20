iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.59

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 49153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

