iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.07

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 91246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

