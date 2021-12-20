iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 423.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 780,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

