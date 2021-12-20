iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

