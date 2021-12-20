iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 269,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 97,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.68 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

