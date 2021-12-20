iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.71. 130,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

